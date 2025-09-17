TPR News Now: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- How many SAPD patrol officers should be added in upcoming budget?
- Alamo Colleges District keeps same property tax rate, approves Academic Fresh Start
- CPS Energy makes $1.4B power plant acquisitions
- Court rejects environmental lawsuit against expanded SpaceX operations
- Guadalupe Dance Co. honors Mexican American leaders
Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a small chance to see some showers and thunderstorms, otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high near 94. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low near 71.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.