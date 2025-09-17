© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Published September 17, 2025 at 5:38 AM CDT
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • How many SAPD patrol officers should be added in upcoming budget?
  • Alamo Colleges District keeps same property tax rate, approves Academic Fresh Start
  • CPS Energy makes $1.4B power plant acquisitions
  • Court rejects environmental lawsuit against expanded SpaceX operations
  • Guadalupe Dance Co. honors Mexican American leaders

Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a small chance to see some showers and thunderstorms, otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high near 94. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low near 71.

