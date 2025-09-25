TPR News Now: Thursday, September 25, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Immigrant organizations call for action following Dallas ICE shooting
- SA councilmember wants a closer look at local homelessness services
- US Department of Education witholds funds for Hispanic-Serving Institutions
- New study identifies factors of so-called "pre-prediabetes"
- Muertos Fest to pay tribute to the late Flaco Jimenez
- ACS hosts free adoption event
- La Villita Assembly Hall to be converted into a high-end food court.
Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, otherwise it's going to be mostly sunny with a high near 91.
