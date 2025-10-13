© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday, October 13, 2025

By Norma Martinez
Published October 13, 2025 at 5:01 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Two people killed in Fort Worth plane crash
  • Uvalde school district welcomes students next week to the school that replaces Robb Elementary
  • ACLU of Texas urges school board to reject prayer in classrooms
  • Students can apply for college for free during Free College Application Week
  • Texas pumpkin farmers report a good harvest, uncertain profits

Today's weather in San Antonio: A sunny, breezy afternoon with a high around 90. Mostly clear tonight, low 66.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now TPRTop Stories
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez