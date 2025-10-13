TPR News Now: Monday, October 13, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Two people killed in Fort Worth plane crash
- Uvalde school district welcomes students next week to the school that replaces Robb Elementary
- ACLU of Texas urges school board to reject prayer in classrooms
- Students can apply for college for free during Free College Application Week
- Texas pumpkin farmers report a good harvest, uncertain profits
Today's weather in San Antonio: A sunny, breezy afternoon with a high around 90. Mostly clear tonight, low 66.
