TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Thursday, October 9, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published October 9, 2025 at 5:41 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • TX lawmakers speak out on behalf of death row inmate Robert Roberson
  • SA's rainbow crosswalk could be at odds with new directive from Gov. Abbott
  • 30 organizations band together to support Texas Dream Act
  • Bexar County unveils expanded mental health and substance abuse treatment center
  • New course guides interior designers on creating spaces for people with mental illnesses.

Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be mostly sunny with a high near 93. Mostly clear tonight with a low around 69.

