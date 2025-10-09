TPR News Now: Thursday, October 9, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- TX lawmakers speak out on behalf of death row inmate Robert Roberson
- SA's rainbow crosswalk could be at odds with new directive from Gov. Abbott
- 30 organizations band together to support Texas Dream Act
- Bexar County unveils expanded mental health and substance abuse treatment center
- New course guides interior designers on creating spaces for people with mental illnesses.
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be mostly sunny with a high near 93. Mostly clear tonight with a low around 69.
