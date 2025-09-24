© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published September 24, 2025 at 5:40 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Camp Mystic to reopen next summer after Texas floods
  • American Red Cross offers assistance to flood-impacted families
  • EPA faces lawsuit over poor air quality in SA
  • Nicaraguan activist arrested in SA faces deportation
  • TABC approves new rule on THC ban

Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be mostly sunny today with a high near 95 and a heat index value of 101. Some rain could begin falling before rush hour today, then increase overnight, and still be lingering for the drive to work Thursday morning.

