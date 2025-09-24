TPR News Now: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Camp Mystic to reopen next summer after Texas floods
- American Red Cross offers assistance to flood-impacted families
- EPA faces lawsuit over poor air quality in SA
- Nicaraguan activist arrested in SA faces deportation
- TABC approves new rule on THC ban
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be mostly sunny today with a high near 95 and a heat index value of 101. Some rain could begin falling before rush hour today, then increase overnight, and still be lingering for the drive to work Thursday morning.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.