TPR News Now: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Gov. Abbott signs so-called "bathroom bill" into law
- SAWS imposes lien on apartment complex over unpaid water bills
- Expert talks threats to free speech
- Researchers raise awareness on disease spread by kissing bugs
- Texas Arts & Crafts Fair canceled for 2025 and 2026
- SAT announces nonstop flights to Toronto
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be another sunny day with a high near 99 but it could feel as hot as 107. Temperatures will cool slightly after tomorrow — daytime highs will drop to the lower 90s or upper 80s from Thursday through the weekend.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.