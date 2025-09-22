TPR News Now: Monday, September 22, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA mother arrested in the hot car deaths of her two children
- New poll: 2/3 TX teachers consider leaving their job
- Latest New World screwworm case confirmed in Mexican border state
- Texas' economy hasn't slowed as much as other states
- Uvalde students return to school after ransomware attack
- Houston Astros pitch in to rebuild flood-ravaged Ingram ballpark
Today's weather in San Antonio: It will be cloudy through mid morning, then gradually clear for a high near 96. It could feel as hot as 103. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 76.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.