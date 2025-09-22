TPR News Now: Monday, September 22, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA mother arrested in the hot car deaths of her two children

New poll: 2/3 TX teachers consider leaving their job

Latest New World screwworm case confirmed in Mexican border state

Texas' economy hasn't slowed as much as other states

Uvalde students return to school after ransomware attack

Houston Astros pitch in to rebuild flood-ravaged Ingram ballpark

Today's weather in San Antonio: It will be cloudy through mid morning, then gradually clear for a high near 96. It could feel as hot as 103. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 76.