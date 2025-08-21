LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: San Antonio leaders vote on the future of Project Marvel, the downtown development project
On Thursday, the San Antonio City Council will be presented with two incompatible ways forward on Project Marvel and a new downtown home for the San Antonio Spurs. It could result in a bitter showdown on the dais between two factions divided on the proposed multibillion-dollar sports and entertainment district.
The Council will decide between approving a nonbinding terms sheet with the San Antonio Spurs for their new proposed arena and pausing the Project Marvel process on Thursday. The latter option is Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones’ preference. It would adopt a “strategic pause” and wait for an independent economic analysis before making a deal with the local NBA basketball team.
Spurs Sports & Entertainment Chairman Peter J. Holt declined to say whether the team would support the city taking time for an independent economic impact report after repeated questions from Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones during Thursday’s meeting.
Holt said he believes “that there’s tremendous data already” that shows a significant positive economic impact as a result of the Spurs’ multi-billion dollar commitments, and his comments were followed by raucous applause in the city council chambers.
Jones said her effort to pause the terms sheet approval was not because she wanted to stop the Spurs arena.
“Due diligence is not-anti-progress — it’s anti-poverty,” she said.
San Antonio City Council faces two opposing key votes on Thursday morning concerning Project Marvel's proposed downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs.
Council will vote on either entering a nonbinding proposed terms sheet with the Spurs or whether to pause the process until an independent economic analysis and more public engagement are conducted.
The nonbinding agreement lays out a detailed framework for how the arena would be paid for, built, and owned.
Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones has pushed for a “strategic pause” on voting for the stadium putting her at odds with some of her council colleagues.