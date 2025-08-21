Live updates: San Antonio leaders vote on the future of Project Marvel, the downtown development project

On Thursday, the San Antonio City Council will be presented with two incompatible ways forward on Project Marvel and a new downtown home for the San Antonio Spurs. It could result in a bitter showdown on the dais between two factions divided on the proposed multibillion-dollar sports and entertainment district.

The Council will decide between approving a nonbinding terms sheet with the San Antonio Spurs for their new proposed arena and pausing the Project Marvel process on Thursday. The latter option is Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones’ preference. It would adopt a “strategic pause” and wait for an independent economic analysis before making a deal with the local NBA basketball team.