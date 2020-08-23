The Texas Tribune
Former President Donald Trump plans on touring Texas’ southern border with Gov. Greg Abbott later this month.
The operator had urged electricity conservation earlier this week as several power generators unexpectedly went offline as temperatures rose this week.
Bush said the state's top law enforcement official "needs to be above reproach."
Historical and legal precedents make it clear that Texas could not leave the Union — at least not legally.
Texas Universities Promised Action After Summer’s Racial Reckoning. But They’re Still Reluctant To Shed Confederate RelicsStudents of color said they feel most of their calls to eliminate racist symbols from campuses have been ignored or intentionally mired in lengthy, bureaucratic processes intended to delay answers to difficult questions.
Abbott on Tuesday will meet in Houston with state health leaders and a local hospital system executive to discuss his priorities for Texas lawmakers, who returned to the Capitol last week for the 2021 legislative session.
The state's health commission gave Planned Parenthood's Medicaid patients until Feb. 3 to find new doctors. Experts say there are limited places low-income patients can go, in part because Texas already has a shortage of doctors who accept Medicaid due to the state’s low payment rates.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.A federal judge on Saturday ordered the U.S. Census Bureau to halt its plans to wind down operations…
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.In July, 8% of Texans were jobless, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning, a…
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.Unemployed Texans could begin receiving $300 in extra weekly jobless payments as soon as next week,…