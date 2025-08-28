Former MLB player Mark Teixeira announces run for 21st Congressional District

Former Major League Baseball player Mark Teixeira launched his campaign for Texas' 21st Congressional District on Thursday, becoming one of the first Republicans to declare for the Central Texas district since the incumbent, Rep. Chip Roy, announced he would give up the seat to run for attorney general.

Teixeira, a former power-hitting first baseman for the Texas Rangers, filed paperwork to run for the district Thursday morning and later announced his bid on social media.

"As a lifelong conservative who loves this country, I'm ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional," Teixeira said in a statement. "It takes teamwork to win, and I'm ready to help defend President Trump's America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty."

The Republican declared his candidacy a week after Roy jumped into the race for Texas attorney general.

Roy has occupied the Central Texas district since 2019. His departure could generate large interest in the seat, which includes parts of San Antonio and Bexar County.

Teixeira was drafted by the Rangers in 2001 and spent five seasons there as part of a 14-year career. Those five seasons led him to make the move back to Texas in 2021, according to his campaign website.

He earned three All-Star selections over the course of his career and won a World Series title with the New York Yankees in 2009.

If elected, Teixeira said he would work to increase border security and cut government spending.

His website notes that he's supported Gov. Greg Abbott, President Donald Trump and Roy. Teixeira donated $2,800 — the maximum political donation — to Roy's 2021 campaign.

Both Roy and Trump won handily in the 21st District in 2024, and the seat remained solidly Republican under the new congressional map approved by the Texas Legislature last week.

Teixeira has also worked with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank, to advocate for educational freedom and private school vouchers in the state.

Daniel Betts, the Republican nominee for Travis County district attorney last year, also filed paperwork to run for the 21st District earlier this week.

Disclosure: The Texas Public Policy Foundation has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/08/28/mark-teixeira-congress-texas-21st-district-chip-roy/.

