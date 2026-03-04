Runoffs set for both parties in Texas' redrawn 35th congressional district

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

In the redrawn District 35, there will be runoffs on both sides of the aisle. No candidate in either crowded field was able to crack the 50 percent vote threshold needed to secure their party’s nomination for the November election.

On the Republican side, in a district made newly competitive for Republicans after mid-decade redistricting, eleven Republicans tangled for a chance to represent their party in the general election.

The top two vote-getters were State Representative John Lujan, who was endorsed by Governor Greg Abbott, and Air Force veteran Carlos De La Cruz, who had the backing of President Donald Trump. They will face off again in June.

Democrat Maureen Galindo, who is a fair-housing advocate, and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy Johnny Garcia received the most votes in a close race and will compete in a runoff.

The winners in both runoffs will go on to compete in what is shaping up to be one of Texas’s most competitive House races this fall. District 35 is one of the seats Republicans targeted after mid-decade redistricting in Texas. Though the Cook Political Report ranks the redrawn district as a likely win for Republicans, Democrats still see the seat as competitive.

The new map drew the current representative of CD 35, Democrat Greg Casar, out of the district and into CD 37.