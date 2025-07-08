News Photos: After Texas Hill Country flood, grief and recovery take hold Texas Public Radio | By The Texas Tribune Published July 8, 2025 at 3:05 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune Community members visit Louise Hays Park in Kerrville to look at the damage left behind by the deadly Fourth of July flood in Kerr County on July 5, 2025. After the tragic flooding in Kerr County, photographs depict a battered but resilient community. Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune An aerial view of damage along the Guadalupe River near Kerrville on July 5, 2025. Heavy rains in the Hill Country on July 4 caused catastrophic flooding and loss of life. Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune A destroyed vehicle caught in between trees in Hunt, a small town where the the north and south forks of the Guadalupe River meet, about 13 miles west of Kerrville. Ronaldo Bolaños / The Texas Tribune Toppled trees and debris surround a sign offering directions to the Central Texas towns of Ingram and Leakey. Ronaldo Bolaños / The Texas Tribune Kerrville resident Charity Hicks, 38, right, hugs a friend at a food and supply drop off station at Cross Kingdom Church in Kerrville. Ronaldo Bolaños / The Texas Tribune Volunteers help set up a food station at Cross Kingdom Church. Ronaldo Bolaños / The Texas Tribune A child cleans off a table at a food and supply drop-off station at Cross Kingdom Church in Kerrville on Saturday. Recovery work began immediately in the area, part of the Central Texas Hill Country known as 'Flash Flood Alley.' Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune Trees fallen due to the water current during the flood in Hunt on July 5, 2025. Search parties have been combing the area looking for survivors or bodies. Ronaldo Bolaños / The Texas Tribune A helicopter surveys the Guadalupe River above Ingram. Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune An American flag is placed on the trunk of a tree knocked down by the flood along HWY 39 in Ingram, just outside of Kerrville. The Texas Tribune Campers from Camp Waldemar in Hunt are reunited with their families at the Arcadia Live Theatre in Kerrville. The Texas Tribune Campers from Camp Waldemar in Hunt are reunited with their families at the Arcadia Live Theatre in Kerrville. Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune Campers from Camp Waldemar in Hunt are reunited with their families at the Arcadia Live Theatre in Kerrville. Ronaldo Bolaños / The Texas Tribune A destroyed metal canoe next to next to the Guadalupe River at Kerrville's Flatrock Park. Ronaldo Bolaños / The Texas TribuneAs U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn look on, Gov. Greg Abbott signs an emergency proclamation during a press conference at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville. Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune Aerial view of Camp Mystic, where many children went missing after the flood. Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune A view of Camp Mystic from the banks across the river after the flood as game wardens search the area and guard the grounds. Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune A Texas Game Warden searches the area around Camp Mystic on Saturday. Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune Another camp, the Heart O' the Hills Camp for Girls in Hunt, was heavily damaged by the flood. Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune A pickup truck on the side of the road on Highway 39 in Hunt has a Texas flag hanging on its side with the date of the flood spray-painted on the side. Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune Community members sort donations to help victims of the flood at the Cross Kingdom Church in Kerrville during the first Sunday service after the floods on July 6, 2025. Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune Community members grieve at the Cross Kingdom Church in Kerrville during the first Sunday service after the floods on July 6, 2025. Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune Community members grieve at the Cross Kingdom Church in Kerrville during the first Sunday service after the floods on July 6, 2025. Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune Recreational vehicles destroyed by the flood in Ingram on Monday July 7, 2025. Sergio Flores / Reuters Search teams continue searching for flood victims near Camp Mystic, in the aftermath of deadly flooding in Kerr County on July 7, 2025. Marco Bello / Reuters Campists' belongings lie on the ground following flooding on the Guadalupe River at Camp Mystic in Hunt on July 7, 2025.