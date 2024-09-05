Texas Stories

-
BetterWay blood testing is part of a growing field of companies striving to carve out a niche in the blood testing industry.
Perry is Texas’ longest-serving governor who also served as a state representative, lieutenant governor and agriculture commissioner.
The research team behind the discovery has filed a patent in anticipation of using the antibody to manufacture COVID-19 treatments.
The program helps student ropers and riders learn rodeo from the ground up.
CBP One is currently the primary way migrants can ask for protection in the U.S. – an executive order enacted by the Biden administration in June introduced further restrictions on asylum access in between ports of entry.
Texans who have secured a court order to update the sex listed on their birth certificates can no longer do so at this time, according to a new state policy that blocks transgender Texans from making these changes.
A proposed K-5 curriculum for the state's public schools includes several religious references with predominantly Christian themes.
A Texas lawmaker wants to delay when the school year starts to help lessen strain on the state's power grid. Experts say it wouldn't make a difference.
Democratic state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio said Thierry’s move to abandon the party and “join a group with ties to white nationalism” continues to “betray the values and priorities of her constituents— once again putting money and title above principal.”
These five Californians, including John Wayne and Robert Duvall, have made great Texans in movies.