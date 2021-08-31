The Texas Newsroom
-
Without a legal standard setting out what must be done to prevent heat deaths, workplace regulators have a hard time making violations stick.
-
Planned Parenthood clinics in South Texas have stopped providing any abortions as a new law went into effect Wednesday that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. The two other Planned Parenthood affiliates in the state — Gulf Coast and Greater Texas — will still provide abortions in the rare cases when a pregnancy is detected in that early timeframe, as the law permits.
-
Some overlooked voting laws, permitless carry, and a ban on critical race theory are among the newly passed legislation. Reporters at NPR’s Texas Newsroom partner stations break down some of the key items.