Is it law yet? See how far some of the most consequential bills have made it in the 2025 Texas Legislature

Texas Public Radio | By The Texas Tribune,
Graphics by Carla Astudillo
Published May 20, 2025 at 11:14 AM CDT
Illustration by Ben Hasson

Texas lawmakers filed thousands of bills during the 2025 legislative session. However, most of those bills won’t become law. Lawmakers will spend the final weeks before the session ends on June 2 trying to push through their priorities. They will also try to stop certain bills from going through by delaying votes and letting them miss key deadlines. If a bill fails, it might still be revived as an amendment to other legislation. Most new laws take effect Sept. 1.

From now through the end of the session, we’ll be tracking the status of the most noteworthy bills and their progress toward a final resolution. We’ve created a few options to help you follow along.

We update the status of the bills we are tracking throughout the day.

Follow the status of a bill by choosing a list to view

Major bills at a glance and where they are in the legislative process

Here’s how the legislative process works:

Screengrab
Screengrab
/
The Texas Tribune

Below is a quick view of the list of consequential bills introduced during this year’s session and where they stand in the legislative process. Scroll further on to find more details about those bills and information about next steps.

Bills that are still in the works

Bills that have been sent to Gov. Abbott

Bills that have been signed into law

Bills failed or were vetoed by the governor

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/05/20/track-texas-state-bills/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
The Texas Tribune
The Texas Tribune is nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization.
Graphics by Carla Astudillo
Carla Astudillo is a news app and data visuals developer with a focus on elections and political data.
