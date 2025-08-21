Council to vote on downtown Spurs arena today; Camp Mystic families testify; Bexar County hopes for flood funding

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a 30% chance to see some showers and thunderstorms today, likely in the afternoon. Otherwise, it's going to be partly cloudy with a high around 91.

Key Project Marvel vote heads to council today

San Antonio City Council faces key votes this morning on the proposed billion-dollar downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

The arena is part of the multibillion-dollar downtown entertainment project known as Project Marvel.

Council will either vote on entering a non-binding proposed term sheet with the Spurs, or it will vote to pause the process until an independent economic analysis and more public engagement are conducted on the arena.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones has pushed for a “strategic pause” on a vote for the stadium to conduct an independent study.

Nelson Wolff backs Project Marvel

Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff told TPR’s The Source that supporting the term sheet proposed by the Spurs is vital to keep the Silver and Black in San Antonio.

“It’s a major significant investment by the Spurs to have this initiative pass and to give them a home that will keep them here for another thirty years,” said Wolff.

However, Wolff said voters should have clarity about the terms of the deal, especially since voters in Bexar County will see Project Marvel on the ballot this November.

Bexar County voters will be asked to approve a venue tax to help pay for the arena.

Government / Politics Nelson Wolff on support for Project Marvel Former County Judge and former San Antonio Mayor Nelson Wolff explains his support for Project Marvel. Wolff is encouraging the San Antonio City Council to move forward with an agreement with the Spurs organization. Listen • 26:13

Texas flood committee hears from Camp Mystic parents

The parents of children killed at Camp Mystic during the July 4 floods in the Texas Hill Country testified Wednesday at a state legislative hearing.

This included Brandt Dillon, whose 8-year-old daughter Lucy was among the 27 children killed at the camp.

“When Lucy left for camp, it was the very first time she had ever slept away from us,” he said. “We entrusted her care to the camp operators and never for a moment did we believe she would be returned to us in a casket.”

Dillion, along with several other parents, testified in support of Senate Bill 1, which would improve safety at campgrounds along the Guadalupe River.

Bexar County hopes for flood funding

Bexar County commissioners hope that the state legislature will approve funding for a Next Gen flood warning system that could prevent deaths like those that occurred in June in San Antonio.

County commissioners recently approved $20 million to get work started on the local Next Gen flood warning system. But $55 million is needed to fund the whole system.

It's hoped the city and state will pitch in.

Melissa Shannon, the county's director of government affairs, said the state could use San Antonio — the largest city in "flash flood alley” — as a pilot project to see how dangerous flooding can be dealt with.

Environment & Natural Resources NextGen: Bexar County approves flood warning system Nearly two months after 13 people lost their lives in devastating flash floods near Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel, Bexar County is moving towards a new flood warning system. A joint effort with the county, the City of San Antonio and the San Antonio River Authority, NextGen will detect rising waters at low-water crossings across the area. Listen • 25:12

Taylor Eighmy named inaugural president of historic merger

The current president of the University of Texas at San Antonio has been named as the first president of the inaugural UT San Antonio.

The new institution is the result of a merger between UTSA and UT Health San Antonio. The merger was announced by the University of Texas System Board of Regents in August 2024.

Taylor Eighmy has spent the last eight years as head of UTSA.

UT San Antonio officially comes online as a university starting Sept. 1.

Bexar commissioner considers congressional run

Bexar County Commissioner Grant Moody said he's considering a run for the U.S. House if Republican redistricting plans succeed.

Republican lawmakers have proposed a redrawing of congressional maps that could add up to five GOP seats in the state.

Moody — the sole Republican on Bexar County Commissioner's Court — said he would run for Congressional District 35, which encompasses much of Northeast San Antonio and Austin.

The seat is currently held by Democratic Congressman Greg Casar.

The Texas Newsroom's Lucio Vasquez contributed to this report.