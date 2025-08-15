$4B budget presented to SA council; Quorum-breaking Dems set terms for return; SA library book returned 82 years late

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a 20% percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the mid-afternoon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 109.

A tropical wave is expected to trigger tropical showers for the San Antonio area this weekend. The rain and cloud cover should keep temperatures below 100 this weekend.

$4 billion budget presented to council

The San Antonio City Council is considering a $4 billion dollar city budget for 2026, which balances the $21 million deficit the city was facing.

City Manager Erik Walsh told council on Thursday that the city made changes to address the deficit without raising property taxes or having a "major impact" on city services. This includes reducing $33 million in general spending as projected revenues for 2026 remained flat.

The city council will adopt the 2026 budget on Sept.18 after a series of discussions over specific department budgets.

Public budget town halls begin next week. The first two begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Southside Lions Senior Center and at the Northeast Senior Center on Thousand Oaks.

Helotes residents turn out to oppose proposed subdivision

Bexar County leaders heard concerns at a town hall last night from Helotes residents about a controversial development that could dump over a million gallons of treated wastewater into Helotes Creek.

Operators of the proposed water treatment plant have issued a Public Improvement District (PID) request from the County that would help pay for the plant.

A large group packed the meeting — opponents of the subdivision say the proposed treatment plant threatens the Edwards Aquifer.

"I will make a decision first based on what the law is and what the law allows me to do and to represent the citizens and their opinions tonight," said Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai.

Quorum-breaking Democrats say they will return

Texas House Democrats who have been breaking quorum over Republicans' congressional redistricting plans announced Thursday they will return to the Capitol under two conditions.

Democrats said the Legislature must adjourn on Friday and California must introduce its own new congressional maps to counter the redrawn Texas maps.

"We're doing this in reaction to a president of the United States that called the sitting governor of Texas and said, ‘Find me five seats.’ We are doing it in reaction to that,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Texas House and Senate are expected to adjourn today, with a second special session to follow immediately after.

Judge dismissed 2 counts from Rep. Henry Cuellar's indictment

A judge has granted a request by federal prosecutors to dismiss two of the 14 counts against South Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar and his wife, Imelda.

The two face federal bribery and conspiracy charges for allegedly accepting thousands of dollars in exchange for the congressman advancing the interests of an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a bank in Mexico.

The Associated Press reports the judge also ordered that their trial, which had been set for September, be rescheduled for next April.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Justice Department had asked U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal to dismiss two counts that the Cuellars had each faced related to violating the prohibition on public officials acting as agents of a foreign principal.

Survey: Major crimes slow in SA

The results of a recent violent crime survey find most major crimes declined in San Antonio during the first six months of this year.

The Major Cities Chiefs Association reports the number of homicides in the Alamo City were down nearly 13% in the first six months of 2025, compared to 2024.

Fifty-five homicides were recorded in San Antonio between January and the end of June — around nine homicides a month. Robberies and aggravated assaults were down too, but rape cases increased by 23%.

Homicides across the country, including Houston, Dallas, and Austin were also down.

SA library book returns after 82 years

A book checked out from the San Antonio Public Library has been returned nearly 82 years after its due date.

Your Child, His Family, and Friends by Frances Bruce Strain was checked out in July 1943. The book was received at the library in June from Oregon with a letter attached.

"When I noticed it was from the San Antonio Public Library, I decided to send it back to you,” the letter explained. “I hope there is no late fee for it because Grandma won’t be able to pay for it anymore.”

SAPL stopped charging late fees for overdue books in 2021. The book is now on display through August in the lobby at Central Library downtown.

Houston Public Media's Alexa Hart contributed to this report.