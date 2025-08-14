Tropical disturbance expected to bring rain to San Antonio on Saturday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A tropical wave was expected to push northwest across the Gulf of Mexico and into South Texas this weekend, triggering showers for the San Antonio area.

There is a very small chance it could grow into a tropical cyclone, according to the National Weather Service.

What starts as a plume of tropical moisture on Friday night should turn into widespread showers during the day on Saturday. Forecasters said about half the Alamo City area should see some rain.

Some heavier showers could not be ruled out, but overall accumulations of precipitation were expected to remain below one inch.

The rain and cloud cover should keep temperatures below 100 degrees this weekend. The San Antonio area hit 100 on Wednesday and was expected to come close again on Thursday and Friday. Heat indices of 103 and 104 were expected Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The San Antonio area remains in its worst drought since the 1950s, which is lingering into its sixth summer.

The area received steady rains in June and July, but the month of August in San Antonio is usually hot and dry until a tropical disturbance blows in.

For the year, San Antonio is actually about one inch above the year-to-date average for the city. Since Jan. 1, slightly more than 20 inches of rain have fallen at San Antonio International Airport, home of the city's official rain gauge.