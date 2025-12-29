San Antonio's NYE forecast chilly but mostly clear for fireworks

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The National Weather Service reports highs on Monday and Tuesday in San Antonio will be in the 50s after a polar cold front pushed through on Sunday night.

Lows on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings could dip into the upper 30s or lower 40s.

It appears the New Year's Eve forecast for revelers on Wednesday night begins with cool temperatures in the 50s shortly after sunset. Skies should be mostly clear — for all the fireworks. Temperatures will be in the 40s closer to sunrise on Thursday, New Year's Day.

Dress warmly if you plan to join the crowds trying to break the "World's Largest Dance Party" record during Celebrate SA at Hemisfair on New Year's Eve on Wednesday night. More than 13,000 attendees are needed to break the Guiness World Record.

Gusty north winds are expected to die down by Monday night. But there's a high fire danger in effect until then, due to dry vegetation.

A warming trend begins on New Year's Day on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s. The weekend will be warm again with highs around 80 under a mostly sunny sky.

San Antonio is ending its sixth consecutive year of drought with 2026 appearing to start with continued drought conditions.

The Alamo City began the final weekend of 2025 with a rainfall deficit for the year of more than five inches. Only 27 inches of rain had fallen at San Antonio International Airport all year.