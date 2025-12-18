© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Cold front bringing 40-degree temperature drop, record heat may follow

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published December 18, 2025 at 1:28 PM CST
Clearing skies over Texas on Dec. 19, 20025, will help set up chilly Friday morning
NOAA Satellite
/
NWS-San Antonio
Clearing skies over Texas on Dec. 19, 20025, will help set up chilly Friday morning temperatures

It was the weekend before Christmas, and in downtown San Antonio tourists were all about.

They are here to shop and dine and take in the sights and see the millions of Christmas lights and decorations along the River Walk, at the Alamo, and at Travis Park, among other major landmarks.

Visitors and locals will enjoy weekend highs in the upper 70s and weekend lows in the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front is expected to push into San Antonio by late Thursday afternoon to drop temperatures from near 80 to near 40 by sunrise on Friday morning.

This will be yet another dry cold front to blow into the Alamo City. Warm winds out of the west will switch to chilly winds out of the north. Gusty winds of 20 or 25 miles per hour can be expected at times, mainly on Thursday and Thursday night.

Forecasters said record highs will be challenged at times early next week.

San Antonio's rainfall deficit for the year is pushing five inches for the year and could go higher in this sixth consecutive year of drought. Only 27 inches of rain has fallen on San Antonio International Airport all year.

