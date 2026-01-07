Grammy winner and Soli Chamber Ensemble partner to mentor young musicians in San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

It’s been 32 years since the Soli Chamber Ensemble was created in San Antonio. Over the years, Ertan Torgul has developed multiple duties with the group.

“First, I play the violin, and then I try to actually run the group. You know, arrange concerts and book guest artists and arrange their stays,” Torgul said.

J0SH HUSKIN Evoto

For their next performance, they will feature guest artist mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor for an event on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Ruth Taylor Recital Hall at Trinity University, as part of their "Future Focus" series.

“'Future Focus' is designed to bring guest artists from ... it could be San Antonio, it could be Texas, it could be the whole nation or the world for that matter,” Torgul said. “Bringing guest artists — whether they're composers or performers — and have them engage with us in a maximum way, whether that's a new commission that they write for Soli, whether we record that for a future release, they will be involved in creating concerts with us.”

Emma Kruch and Ben Dashwood Kelley O'Connor

Grammy-winning Kelley O'Connor is the singer who is Soli’s next guest, for a free concert.

Torgul said the "Future Focus" programs put master musicians in the presence of young musicians who are trying to find their footing in the musical world.

Torgul added that the program is designed to bring the greats to the Alamo City for performances and workshops with high school and college students.

Over O’Connor’s 10-day stay here, she’ll be giving workshops at high schools and colleges.

“Maybe the most important part of it is the aspect that we're taking them out to the community, to the students, to the adult learners and to the young students, to expose them to what these artists have achieved throughout their lives,” he said. “Have them give advice. Have them do workshops and teach them things that they might not know yet.”

SOLI Chamber Ensemble, DISCOVER SOLI

Singer Kelley O’Connor will perform with Soli for free on Tuesday, January 20, at Trinity University. There will also be a pre-concert talk where attendees can learn more about the music and its significance.