Cold front moves into San Antonio Sunday, dropping weekend warmth into the 40s and 50s

A strong cold front is set to bring a sharp change in weather to the San Antonio area late Sunday night, ending a stretch of warm, near-80-degree temperatures and ushering in a much colder start to the week.

As of Saturday morning, skies were overcast across much of South and Central Texas. Clouds are expected to thin through the afternoon, allowing sunshine to break through. Warm conditions will continue through the rest of the day and into Sunday, with afternoon highs climbing back toward 80 degrees.

That warmth won’t last long.

A strong cold front is expected to arrive late Sunday night, bringing a surge of colder air along with gusty winds. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 miles per hour as the front moves through, creating blustery conditions overnight and into Monday morning.

By daybreak Monday, temperatures are expected to fall sharply into the 30s and 40s across the region. The cold air will linger into the start of the new year, with chilly mornings and afternoon highs largely confined to the 40s and 50s.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to top out in the 50s following the passage of what’s being described as a polar cold front. The cooler pattern looks to hold steady through midweek.

New Year’s Eve weather should cooperate for those with outdoor plans, though it will feel noticeably cooler. Temperatures are expected to settle into the 50s shortly after sunset Wednesday evening, with mostly clear skies offering good visibility for fireworks displays.

Gusty north winds, potentially reaching 35 miles per hour at times early in the week, could rattle outdoor holiday decorations and make conditions feel even colder.

Residents are encouraged to secure loose items and prepare for the abrupt temperature drop as the cold front sweeps through the region.