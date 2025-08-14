Texas House Democrats say they'll end quorum break once California begins redistricting

Texas House Democrats announced Thursday they will only return to Austin for the Texas Legislature's second special session when California begins their own redistricting process.

"Trump thought he could easily get his way in Texas with compliant Republicans, but Democrats fought back ferociously and took the fight to Trump across America," said Rep. Gene Wu of Houston, who chairs the Texas House Democratic Caucus.

The move to redraw congressional districts mid-decade is taking place across the country, sparked by President Donald Trump's indication he wanted Texas to create as many as five new Republican districts in the Lone Star State.

Earlier this afternoon, California, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic leaders announced their own plan to redraw the state's congressional maps. The move is a direct response to Republican-led redistricting in Texas.

"We can't stand back and watch this democracy disappear district by district," said Newsom in a Thursday press conference. Earlier this week, the governor said his state's new congressional maps "will end the Trump presidency" and allow Democrats to "take back the House."

Trump knows he'll lose so he's rigging the system. pic.twitter.com/quQR9b0ycA — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 14, 2025

The Golden State is scheduled to resume their legislative session on Monday, August 18. Lawmakers will have until August 22 to place a redistricting measure on the state's November ballot.

Back in Texas, the legislature is expected to close out its first special session on Friday — and quickly begin the second.

In response to Newsom announcing California’s plan to redistrict, Allen Republican Rep. Jeff Leach posted on social media that the Texas House “should take up and pass the map that gives us 9-10 seats.”

Leach also said Republicans should look into redrawing the state’s House and Senate maps during the second special session as well.

Texas Democratic Party chair Kendall Scudder told The Texas Newsroom that, while Democrats don’t want to redistrict nationally, he also agrees the party has no choice at this point.

“Democrats are tired of playing by one set of rules, while Republicans play by another,” Scudder said. “We’re not going to sit aside and allow them to do mid-cycle redistricting.”