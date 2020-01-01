Gaige Davila is a reporter for Texas Public Radio's Border and Immigration Desk, working from his hometown, Port Isabel, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley.

He started his journalism career freelancing at the Port Isabel-South Padre Press as a senior in high school. Then, while attending the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), where he graduated in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in English and another in political science, he became a staff writer for The Paisano, the independent student newspaper for the UTSA community. Gaige wrote for the Paisano for nearly four years, working his way up to News Editor before graduating. After a semester in the Archer Fellowship Program in Washington, D.C., Gaige moved back to San Antonio as a staff writer for the San Antonio Heron, a nonprofit news organization covering downtown San Antonio’s urban development. He then moved back home, taking over the Port Isabel-South Padre Press as editor. Gaige was hired by Texas Public Radio in 2021 as part of the newsroom's effort to extend coverage in the Rio Grande Valley.

His writing has appeared in Red Star Magazine, the San Antonio Current and the San Benito News. Gaige’s reporting has been featured in the Texas Standard, The Monocle Magazine and "The True Story of the Queen Isabella Causeway Collapse" podcast and documentary.

When he's not reporting, Gaige trains Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu across the Rio Grande Valley, draws tattoo flash, and reads too many books at the same time.