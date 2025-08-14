San Antonio Public Library book finds its way back after 82 years

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A book checked out from the San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) has been returned nearly 82 years after its original due date.

Your Child, His Family, and Friends by Frances Bruce Strain was checked out in July 1943. It was due to be returned after 28 days.

Instead, the book was received at the library in June from Oregon with a note attached.

The writer of the letter said the book was found after looking through their father’s belongings following his death. They believe their grandmother checked out the book when their father was 11 years old — before they relocated to Mexico City for a job with the U.S. embassy.

“When I noticed it was from the San Antonio Public Library, I decided to send it back to you,” the letter explained. “I hope there is no late fee for it because Grandma won’t be able to pay for it anymore.”

Courtesy / San Antonio Public Library The letter that was attached to the returned SAPL library book.

SAPL does not charge late fees for overdue books. It eliminated overdue fines in 2021 to break down financial barriers to accessing library services.

The library received Your Child, His Family, and Friends in good condition. It’s now on display through August in the lobby at Central Library downtown.

The book will later be donated to the Friends of San Antonio Public Library for sale in the Book Cellar used bookstore.