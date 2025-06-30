All 13 people killed in early June flash flood in San Antonio identified

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the 13th victim deadly flooding and storms earlier this month.

77-year-old Esther Chung died near Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the Northeast Side. She was the oldest victim recovered — the youngest was 28.

Joey Palacios / TPR A car pulled from the floodwaters near Perrin Beitel on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The victims, their ages, gender and where they died:



Carlos Valdez III — 67, male, 410/ Perrin Beitel

Martha De La Torre Rangel — 55, female, 410/ Perrin Beitel

Esther Chung — 77, female, 410/ Perrin Beitel

Victor Manuel Macias Castro — 28, male, 410/ Perrin Beitel

Matthew Angel Tufono — 51, male, 410/ Perrin Beitel

Rosann Elaine Cobb — 41, female, Wurzbach Parkway area

Christine Gabrielle Gonzalez — 29, female, 410/ Perrin Beitel

Rudy Garza Jr. — 61, male, 410/ Perrin Beitel

Josue Jeziel Pina de la Torre — 28, male, 410/ Perrin Beitel

Andrew Martinez Sanchez — 60, male, 410/ Perrin Beitel

Brett Howard Riley — 63, male, 410/ Perrin Beitel

Stevie DeWayne Richards — 42, male, 410/ Perrin Beitel

Derwin Jerome Anderson Jr. — 43, male, Callaghan and Hwy 90 area

Joey Palacios / TPR

The storms unleashed more than 6 to 7 inches of rain in just a few hours on San Antonio, causing sudden flash floods across the city.

Near Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the Northeast Side, a wall of water swept more than a dozen vehicles into Beitel Creek — killing 11 of the 13 victims.

The other two victims were found in separate flood-affected areas: near Leon Creek/Highway 90 and several miles upstream.

The San Antonio Fire Department, along with SAPD and volunteers, including Texas A&M Task Force 1, launched extensive rescue operations. They conducted more than 70 water rescues and saved numerous individuals stranded in trees or stuck in waterlogged vehicles.

Environment & Natural Resources After the deadly flood — questions, investigations and accountability Thirteen people died after a heavy rainfall hit San Antonio. The city measured over six inches of rain— the tenth rainiest day in the city’s history. But was this high death toll avoidable? Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert joins us to talk about what went wrong and what needs to be done to prevent this from happening again. Listen • 25:40

In mid June, the City of San Antonio and Bexar County issued a joint disaster declaration following the floods. It called for the State of Texas to evaluate if the disaster qualifies to request federal assistance for the recovery process. City and county officials said they specifically seek state support to assist with cleanup, infrastructure stabilization, and any other recovery efforts.

City and county officials have initiated investigations, including an independent engineering review of flood control measures around Beitel Creek and Loop 410, while seeking accountability and strategies to prevent future tragedies.

The city's attorney's office said it will work with other agencies to conduct the review. The city will also conduct a damage survey of infrastructure impacted by the flooding. A cost estimate will be shared with the mayor and city council, once completed.

Community groups also organized support efforts, including GoFundMe campaigns and memorial donations.

There was also a vigil for the victims on June 18.

"People were either going to work, coming to work. They believed that they were going to be going home, and that didn't happen," said Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach, at the vigil. Her organization provided resources and support to victims' families.

Saile Aranda / TPR Tyron Tufono, son of victim Matthew Angel Tufono, hugging a family member.

"I can't even imagine what all of you are going through as families who have been so devastated by the flood, and there's not one word that I could say that could make it better, only that we care, we want to help," she said.

Mari Cortez lost her cousin Victor Cortez in the flood. "My heart hurts for everyone, not just my cousin, but for everybody here," she said. "There's no solution to all of this but to be able to be heard means a lot."

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones came to the vigil to mourn with the families of the victims and make a promise that city leaders will figure out how this happened and make sure it doesn't happen again.

Saile Aranda / TPR Community vigil mourns 13 people killed in the early June flash floods.

"I want you to know we are going to do everything possible to make sure we provide you answers," she said. "They might not be good answers — I'm going to be honest with you. But we are going to do everything we can to ensure that we are doing what we can do to move forward and make sure that we are keeping folks safe."

At the center of the candlelight vigil was a makeshift memorial to honor and remember the 13 victims.

"It's a place where they can come and mourn and cry and gather and feel a little bit, start to heal little by little," said Janie Ruiz, who helped prepare the memorial. "So it's a step forward, and we're glad that we're able to come together as a community."