© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is currently off-air due to damage from a previous lightning strike. Parts are en route.

All 13 people killed in early June flash flood in San Antonio identified

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published June 30, 2025 at 11:54 AM CDT
A memorial to the victim's of Thursday's deadly flash floods.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
A memorial to the victims of the deadly flash floods.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the 13th victim deadly flooding and storms earlier this month.

77-year-old Esther Chung died near Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the Northeast Side. She was the oldest victim recovered — the youngest was 28.

A car pulled from the floodwaters near Perrin Beitel on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Joey Palacios
/
TPR
A car pulled from the floodwaters near Perrin Beitel on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The victims, their ages, gender and where they died:

  • Carlos Valdez III — 67, male, 410/ Perrin Beitel
  • Martha De La Torre Rangel — 55, female, 410/ Perrin Beitel
  • Esther Chung — 77, female, 410/ Perrin Beitel
  • Victor Manuel Macias Castro — 28, male, 410/ Perrin Beitel
  • Matthew Angel Tufono — 51, male, 410/ Perrin Beitel
  • Rosann Elaine Cobb — 41, female, Wurzbach Parkway area
  • Christine Gabrielle Gonzalez — 29, female, 410/ Perrin Beitel
  • Rudy Garza Jr. — 61, male, 410/ Perrin Beitel
  • Josue Jeziel Pina de la Torre — 28, male, 410/ Perrin Beitel
  • Andrew Martinez Sanchez — 60, male, 410/ Perrin Beitel
  • Brett Howard Riley — 63, male, 410/ Perrin Beitel
  • Stevie DeWayne Richards — 42, male, 410/ Perrin Beitel
  • Derwin Jerome Anderson Jr. — 43, male, Callaghan and Hwy 90 area
Joey Palacios
/
TPR

The storms unleashed more than 6 to 7 inches of rain in just a few hours on San Antonio, causing sudden flash floods across the city.

Near Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the Northeast Side, a wall of water swept more than a dozen vehicles into Beitel Creek — killing 11 of the 13 victims.

The other two victims were found in separate flood-affected areas: near Leon Creek/Highway 90 and several miles upstream.

The San Antonio Fire Department, along with SAPD and volunteers, including Texas A&M Task Force 1, launched extensive rescue operations. They conducted more than 70 water rescues and saved numerous individuals stranded in trees or stuck in waterlogged vehicles.

Screenshot from TXDOT TransGuide camera show flood water over the U.S. 90 access road at Leon Creek in Far West Bexar County
Environment & Natural Resources
After the deadly flood — questions, investigations and accountability
David Martin Davies
Thirteen people died after a heavy rainfall hit San Antonio. The city measured over six inches of rain— the tenth rainiest day in the city’s history. But was this high death toll avoidable? Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert joins us to talk about what went wrong and what needs to be done to prevent this from happening again.

In mid June, the City of San Antonio and Bexar County issued a joint disaster declaration following the floods. It called for the State of Texas to evaluate if the disaster qualifies to request federal assistance for the recovery process. City and county officials said they specifically seek state support to assist with cleanup, infrastructure stabilization, and any other recovery efforts.

City and county officials have initiated investigations, including an independent engineering review of flood control measures around Beitel Creek and Loop 410, while seeking accountability and strategies to prevent future tragedies.

The city's attorney's office said it will work with other agencies to conduct the review. The city will also conduct a damage survey of infrastructure impacted by the flooding. A cost estimate will be shared with the mayor and city council, once completed.

Community vigil mourns 13 people killed in last Thursday's flash floods.
News
San Antonians seek answers as they mourn 13 people killed in flash floods
Saile Aranda
Thirteen individuals lost their lives, ages ranging from late 20s to 60s—everyday commuters simply trying to get to work or appointments or back home.

Community groups also organized support efforts, including GoFundMe campaigns and memorial donations.

There was also a vigil for the victims on June 18.

"People were either going to work, coming to work. They believed that they were going to be going home, and that didn't happen," said Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach, at the vigil. Her organization provided resources and support to victims' families.

Tyron Tufono, son of victim Matthew Angel Tufono, hugging a family member.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Tyron Tufono, son of victim Matthew Angel Tufono, hugging a family member.

"I can't even imagine what all of you are going through as families who have been so devastated by the flood, and there's not one word that I could say that could make it better, only that we care, we want to help," she said.

Mari Cortez lost her cousin Victor Cortez in the flood. "My heart hurts for everyone, not just my cousin, but for everybody here," she said. "There's no solution to all of this but to be able to be heard means a lot."

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones came to the vigil to mourn with the families of the victims and make a promise that city leaders will figure out how this happened and make sure it doesn't happen again.

Community vigil mourns 13 people killed in the early June flash floods.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Community vigil mourns 13 people killed in the early June flash floods.

"I want you to know we are going to do everything possible to make sure we provide you answers," she said. "They might not be good answers — I'm going to be honest with you. But we are going to do everything we can to ensure that we are doing what we can do to move forward and make sure that we are keeping folks safe."

At the center of the candlelight vigil was a makeshift memorial to honor and remember the 13 victims.

"It's a place where they can come and mourn and cry and gather and feel a little bit, start to heal little by little," said Janie Ruiz, who helped prepare the memorial. "So it's a step forward, and we're glad that we're able to come together as a community."

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Environment & Natural Resources FloodTop StoriesTPR
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff