Uvalde school district and county will release records from 2022 school shooting

After a long legal battle, the Uvalde Consolidated School District is going to release records from the Robb Elementary school shooting that occurred in 2022.

The district sent a letter on Friday confirming that the records would be released to several news outlets that sued for their release three years ago.

A Texas appeals court in July upheld a lower court's ruling that the records must be released.

The records could shed more light into the failed law enforcement response that saw officers wait more than an hour to confront the gunman.

19 students and 2 teachers were killed in the attack. It is considered the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

The school district said the release of the materials was being done as part of their ongoing commitment to building trust and ensuring transparency.

The letter also said that Uvalde County also plans to release their records as well. The records may include videos, 911 calls and communications between county and school district employees.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is still fighting a lawsuit demanding they release their records of the 2022 incident.

The release of the information could come as early as Monday or Tuesday.