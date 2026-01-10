Trips to the ER for flu spike in Bexar County; CDC says flu-like activity is 'very high'

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

There were five times more visits to San Antonio emergency rooms for flu at the end of December than in the beginning. About 10% of all patients seeking emergency care in Bexar County were seeking treatment for the flu. That's higher than it's been in years, according to assistant director of the Communicable Disease Division of the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, Miguel Cervantes.

"The previous high or peak in other flu seasons was around eight percent," Cervantes said, "At least for the last five years since COVID, we haven't seen this high rate of emergency room visits due to flu."

Across Texas, ER visits for the flu dropped significantly in the week that ended on January 3rd, after quadrupling over December. According to the Department of State Health Services, ten thousand fewer people showed up in the ER with the flu than did the week before, and fewer people were hospitalized.

Nationally, eight children died of complications from the flu during the week ending January 3rd. Seventeen children have died since flu season began.

Despite the decrease in the number of people seeking medical care in Texas for the flu, the Centers for Disease Control has categorized influenza-like illness activity in Texas as "very high."

There are other respiratory illnesses complicating the January public health picture, including COVID and viruses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and adenovirus.

In South Texas, cedar fever season is also in high gear.

All of these maladies have similar symptoms, but Cervantes urged everyone with symptoms to get a test to determine what they have, because the treatments are different. "A lot of people think that, 'Oh! I'm sick! I'm gonna get an antibiotic!'" Cervantes said. "Well, guess what? That's not gonna be effective against the flu because the flu is a virus."

Antiviral medications are available for both flu and COVID, but for them to be effective, you have to start them at the beginning of your illness. They are also treated with different antivirals, so determining which one you have is essential.

Immediate antiviral treatment for flu is of particular importance this year because the dominant strain, H3N2, is more severe. "So timing does matter," Cervantes said. "If you're someone who generally has a weakened immune system or someone who has other health conditions, you should take the symptoms seriously, even if they are less severe at the early stages."

You can help slow the spread of the flu by taking precautions, Cervantes said, like washing your hands regularly and thoroughly. And if you're sick, stay home. "Don't go to work. Don't go to school. Don't send your kids to school," Cervantes said. "Because that's how transmission occurs, right? When people go to places where they're going to be throughout the span of the day, there's an increased risk of passing it on to other people."

A vaccine might also be protective, even in mid-flu season. Those who haven't caught the virus yet can reduce their risk, and those who were infected with one strain can reduce their risk of infection from other circulating strains. Cervantes said healthcare providers and pharmacists are still offering vaccines. "And if you don't have either, call Metro Health. We're happy to answer questions and see if you're eligible to receive a vaccination through our clinics."