San Antonio Police Department releases footage of Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez's DWI arrest

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published August 8, 2025 at 5:22 PM CDT
Courtesy: SAPD
Screengrab
/
SAPD
A screengrab of the police body cam footage.

The San Antonio Police Department on Friday released body camera footage of the arrest of District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez.

Police said they pulled her over after 11 p.m. on July 24 because she was swerving in and around her lane.

The video showed the councilwoman undergoing a sobriety test.

Meza Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The case has not gone to trial.

In a statement, the councilwoman said she knew she had failed to live up to the higher standard expected of someone in office.

"As a public servant, I know we’re held to a higher standard, and my actions failed to meet that. I deeply regret the disappointment this has caused my constituents, my colleagues, and my family," the statement said. "As this matter moves forward, I’ll take full responsibility, and I will not stop working to make sure my constituents are well represented."

Meza Gonzalez was elected to her council seat for the first time in the June runoff.

She is now the third sitting council member in three years to be arrested for DWI, after Clayton Perry and Mark Whyte.

Both Perry and Whyte had their committee assignments stripped over their arrests, and Perry took an extended leave of absence from council.

