© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Institute of Texan Cultures will reopen at Frost Tower

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published January 11, 2026 at 12:42 PM CST
The Institute of Texas Cultures
David Martin Davies
/
TPR
Frost Tower at Houston and Camaron.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Institute of Texas Cultures (ITC) was built as the Texas Pavilion at Hemisfair back in 1968, but last year the massive building was demolished as part of the plan for Project Marvel — an expansive project which would turn the acreage where the Institute was housed to a new facility for the San Antonio Spurs.

The ITC’s long-standing purpose has been to celebrate, honor, and preserve the stories of the many people who have called Texas home.

Part of the plans for Project Marvel was to move the ITC closer to where the tourists could more easily access it. There is no permanent home secured for the ITC, so the place where they plan to house it all temporarily is at the Frost Tower.

UTSA's Monica Perales said the museum contents have been moved to that temporary home at the Frost Tower and they will be opening to the public on January 29.

“We are located in a storefront at the corner of Houston and Cameron Street, so right catty-corner from Texas Public Radio and Alameda theater, and right near San Pedro Creek,” Perales said. "And We're on the ground level, and we have our own entrance right there at on Houston Street.”

Frost Tower, headquarters of the Texas bank chain, is one of San Antonio's newest downtown landmarks.
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
Texas Public Radio
Frost Tower, headquarters of the Texas bank chain, is one of San Antonio's newest downtown landmarks.

Perales says it will be the ITC’s home until a better space can be located downtown.

“The space is just about 8,000 square feet. In that space we have two new galleries," said Perales. "We have a gallery that will sort of be our, what we're calling a semi-permanent gallery, because our intention is to have that be a space that grounds people in the stories of Texas,” she said.

The ITC at Frost Tower is scheduled to open on January 29, and for the first week, admission will be free. 

Exhibit at the Frost Tower
UT San Antonio
Exhibit at the Frost Tower

Admission prices thereafter vary. “Our general admission ticket will be $10 for adults. We have discounts for seniors, for military, for children under five, they will be free, and we also are free to UT San Antonio, faculty, staff and students,” Perales said.

Neon Texas flag
UT San Antonio
Neon Texas flag

Parking is available. “There is pay parking at various lots, including the garage there at Frost and various lots around the area.," said Perales. "Also on our website, we're highlighting a number of parking options."

Part of the collection housed there temporarily
UT San Antonio
Part of the collection housed there temporarily
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPRInstitute of Texan Cultures
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan