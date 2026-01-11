The Institute of Texan Cultures will reopen at Frost Tower

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Institute of Texas Cultures (ITC) was built as the Texas Pavilion at Hemisfair back in 1968, but last year the massive building was demolished as part of the plan for Project Marvel — an expansive project which would turn the acreage where the Institute was housed to a new facility for the San Antonio Spurs.

The ITC’s long-standing purpose has been to celebrate, honor, and preserve the stories of the many people who have called Texas home.

Part of the plans for Project Marvel was to move the ITC closer to where the tourists could more easily access it. There is no permanent home secured for the ITC, so the place where they plan to house it all temporarily is at the Frost Tower.

UTSA's Monica Perales said the museum contents have been moved to that temporary home at the Frost Tower and they will be opening to the public on January 29.

“We are located in a storefront at the corner of Houston and Cameron Street, so right catty-corner from Texas Public Radio and Alameda theater, and right near San Pedro Creek,” Perales said. "And We're on the ground level, and we have our own entrance right there at on Houston Street.”

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Frost Tower, headquarters of the Texas bank chain, is one of San Antonio's newest downtown landmarks.

Perales says it will be the ITC’s home until a better space can be located downtown.

“The space is just about 8,000 square feet. In that space we have two new galleries," said Perales. "We have a gallery that will sort of be our, what we're calling a semi-permanent gallery, because our intention is to have that be a space that grounds people in the stories of Texas,” she said.

The ITC at Frost Tower is scheduled to open on January 29, and for the first week, admission will be free.

UT San Antonio Exhibit at the Frost Tower

Admission prices thereafter vary. “Our general admission ticket will be $10 for adults. We have discounts for seniors, for military, for children under five, they will be free, and we also are free to UT San Antonio, faculty, staff and students,” Perales said.

UT San Antonio Neon Texas flag

Parking is available. “There is pay parking at various lots, including the garage there at Frost and various lots around the area.," said Perales. "Also on our website, we're highlighting a number of parking options."

UT San Antonio Part of the collection housed there temporarily