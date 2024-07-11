Councilman Marc Whyte indicted over DWI arrest in December

The Bexar County District Attorney's Office has formally charged San Antonio City Council member Marc Whyte with driving while intoxicated.

The District 10 councilmember was arrested in December on suspicion of driving drunk after he was stopped on the city's North Side.

Testing from the Texas Department of Public Safety found Whyte's blood alcohol level was .089 — above the legal limit of .08.

The DA's office officially filed the DWI charge Wednesday.

Court records show a hearing scheduled on Wednesday was reset. A new court date has not yet been specified.

“I got no comment,” Whyte said about the indictment.

Whyte’s council committee assignments were stripped after his December arrest but have since been returned to him. The City Council also censured Whyte in January, though the act does not come with material consequences.

In the past, Whyte has said the arrest would have no impact on his decision to continue serving as a council member.

He is the second District 10 councilman to be charged with a DWI in recent years.

Former councilman Clayton Perry was also arrested and charged in 2022.