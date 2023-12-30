© 2023 Texas Public Radio
District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte arrested for alleged DWI one year after predecessor Clayton Perry's arrest

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios
Published December 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST
Marc Whyte was arrested on Friday Dec 29 for driving while intoxicated
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
San Antonio District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte was arrested on Friday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

A San Antonio Police Department officer assigned to the DWI unit pulled Whyte's vehicle over on an access road off NE Loop 410 just after 11pm. According to preliminary information from SAPD, he was arrested after showing signs of intoxication and a DWI evaluation.

Whyte was held in Bexar County Jail on Saturday morning pending magistration.

His office did not respond to TPR's request for comment.

Whyte’s alleged DWI charge followed in the same footsteps of his predecessor, former District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry.

Perry was arrested in November 2022 following a DWI charge after an affidavit stated he was believed to have ordered 14 alcoholic beverages at a bar in Northeast San Antonio. He crashed into another vehicle and fled the scene to his home.

Perry was not arrested during a police encounter at his home shortly after the accident, as shown in SAPD body cam footage. He turned himself in at the Bexar County Courthouse several days later.

District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry, left, appears outside County Court 6 with his attorney David Christian
News
Councilman Perry gets probation; no jail time in sentencing for DWI hit-and-run case
Joey Palacios
The District 10 councilman pleaded no contest in a Bexar County court to charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to exchange information relating to a Nov. 6 hit and run.

Perry did not resign from his position following the arrest, but instead opted to finish out his third term and not run for reelection.

That left the District 10 seat without an incumbent, leading to a seven way race that Whyte easily won in May 2023.

He has been in office for about six months, often the lone conservative voice on the council dais.

Joey Palacios
