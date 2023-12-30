District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte arrested for alleged DWI one year after predecessor Clayton Perry's arrest

San Antonio District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte was arrested on Friday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

A San Antonio Police Department officer assigned to the DWI unit pulled Whyte's vehicle over on an access road off NE Loop 410 just after 11pm. According to preliminary information from SAPD, he was arrested after showing signs of intoxication and a DWI evaluation.

Whyte was held in Bexar County Jail on Saturday morning pending magistration.

His office did not respond to TPR's request for comment.

Whyte’s alleged DWI charge followed in the same footsteps of his predecessor, former District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry.

Perry was arrested in November 2022 following a DWI charge after an affidavit stated he was believed to have ordered 14 alcoholic beverages at a bar in Northeast San Antonio. He crashed into another vehicle and fled the scene to his home.

Perry was not arrested during a police encounter at his home shortly after the accident, as shown in SAPD body cam footage. He turned himself in at the Bexar County Courthouse several days later.

Perry did not resign from his position following the arrest, but instead opted to finish out his third term and not run for reelection.

That left the District 10 seat without an incumbent, leading to a seven way race that Whyte easily won in May 2023.

He has been in office for about six months, often the lone conservative voice on the council dais.