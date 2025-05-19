TPR wins 5 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Texas Public Radio, the San Antonio-based NPR member station, has been recognized with five Regional Edward R. Murrow awards for investigative reporting, sports reporting, news documentary, podcast and newscast.

The Murrow Awards, presented by RTDNA, are among the most prestigious in broadcast journalism. They strive to highlight journalism today that embodies the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.

TPR Education Reporter Camille Phillips was honored in the investigative category for her story: "How a staffing shortage can make special education jobs more dangerous."

Phillips was also recognized for her reporting breaking down school finance in Texas in the podcast category for her limited series: "Golden Pennies: Why Texas School Funding Still Isn't fair" and for her documentary on the subject that aired on TPR's Texas Matters hosted by David Martin Davies.

Marian Navarro received the top honor for sports reporting for her story: "They are living legends’ — The effort to preserve the rich history of the South Texas Negro League."

"TPR's Morning Edition newscast," hosted and produced by Norma Martinez and Marian Navarro, was recognized as the top newscast in the region.

The winning entries now advance to the National Edward R. Murrow Awards contest. The TPR Newsroom was previously recognized with the National Overall Excellence Award for Large Market Radio in 2022 and 2023.

TPR's special education safety reporting earns top honors from IRE, EWA and the Alliance for Women in Media

TPR staff Camille Phillips

Investigative Reporters and Editors recognized Camille Phillips with its audio award for her story: “Concussions, bruises, bite marks: San Antonio special education teachers say they often get hurt at work.”

Judges’ comments: The tragic death of a special ed instructional assistant in Texas sparked this thoughtful investigation into a widespread pattern of injuries caused by violent outbursts from students. Using state and federal data and interviews with special ed teachers, academic researchers and school administrators, the reporter found that much of the problem lies in low pay and staffing shortages in special education classrooms, where there are not enough adults to safely manage students. The stories are told with sensitivity, clarity and an eye to systemic failures.

Phillips' reporting on the subject has also earned her a Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media for local news feature reporting. Phillips is a finalist for the Education Writers Association Award for Investigative Reporting and Public Service, which will be announced in June.

TPR wins three Texas Association of Broadcasters Awards

diana m lott photography David Martin Davies presented with the Texas Association of Broadcasters Award for continuing coverage on Saturday April 12, 2025.

The Texas Association of Broadcasters recognized TPR's David Martin Davies with three awards for documentary, continuing coverage and general assignment reporting.

Davies was honored with first place in the documentary category for the special report "After the Smokehouse Creek Fire."

Davies' groundbreaking reporting on the controversial death row case of Robert Roberson earned him the top award for continuing coverage.

"The center of the border conflict: Eagle Pass' Shelby Park is the 'Grave of the Confederacy' was recognized with first place in the general assignment reporting category.

TPR honored by the Texas Medical Association

The Texas Medical Association recognized TPR's Bonnie Petrie with a first place Anson Jones award for in-depth radio news for her Petrie Dish podcast episode "Defining Long COVID."

Petrie also received an honorable mention in the radio news category for her Science & Medicine segment in collaboration with UT Health San Antonio titled, "Fighting Alzheimer's at the eye doctor"

Davies received an honorable mention for the Texas Matters episode "Can Texas make THC illegal again?"

TPR wins two SPJ Fort Worth First Amendment Awards

The Society of Professional Journalists Forth Worth Chapter honored TPR with two first place awards.

"Texas spent over 250 million housing foster kids in endangered, unregulated places" by Paul Flahive received the top honor for General News reporting.

"Concussions, bruises, bite marks: San Antonio special education teachers say they often get hurt at work" by Camille Phillips received the top award for investigative reporting.

Texas Veterans Association Excellence in Media

"Veterans exposed to chemicals while serving in Panama Canal Zone seek VA care" by Carson Frame received first place in the Texas Veterans Association Excellence in Radio category.

TPR's Nathan Cone to be inducted into the San Antonio Hall of Fame

The Society of San Antonio Radio Broadcasters has named TPR's Nathan Cone an inductee to its 2025 Hall of Fame class.

Cone, TPR's Vice President of Programming, recently celebrated 30 years at the station.

The ceremony will be held on September 20, 2025.