Texas Matters: Unfair school finance and Golden Pennies

It's been 50 years since San Antonio families took Texas' unequal school funding system to court.

The case Rodriguez v. SAISD lost at the U.S. Supreme Court, but in Texas the state case Edgewood v. Kirby brought about a court-mandated funding repair called the "Robin Hood" plan that supposedly fixed the problem 30 years ago. It's frequently been vilified ever since.

However, today's school funding formula continues to favor some districts over others—and it might not be the districts you expect.

Dozens of school districts receive at least double the state average in per-student funding — some as much as $50,000 per student.

This reporting project by TPR education reporter, Camille Phillips, shows why Texas has this problem and how it came to be.

Have questions about how school funding works in Texas? Ask them here.

