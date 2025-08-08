© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Bexar County marks anniversary of San Antonio's Temple Beth-el; condemns antisemitism

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published August 8, 2025 at 4:56 PM CDT
Entrance of Temple Beth-el in San Antonio
Chantel Nasit/HorseDog Productions
/
Temple Beth-el
Entrance of Temple Beth-el in San Antonio

Bexar County commissioners this week honored Temple-Beth-el in San Antonio on its recent 150th anniversary.

Commissioners presented temple Rabbi Mara Nathan with a proclamation to honor the anniversary of the largest Jewish synagogue in South Texas.

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert read the proclamation aloud and mentioned the temple motto: "Under this dome, anything is possible."

Temple Beth-el has been in its current location at Belknap and Ashby since 1927 and has 900 member families.

Cornerstone laying on current temple in 1927
Courtesy photo
/
Temple Beth-el
Cornerstone laying on current temple in 1927

The first Temple Beth-el was built downtown in 1874 and had 44 chartered member families. A second Temple Beth-el at the same location was opened in 1903 and had grown to more than 145 member households.

Rabbi Nathan thanked commissioners for their support and added: "Our commitment to social justice and taking care of our larger community is one of our core values," she said.

Courtesy photo
/
Temple Beth-el
Postcard of second Temple Beth-el

County Judge Peter Sakai praised Nathan's leadership of the temple and asked her to pray for community unity after antisemitic vandalism of homes and vehicles in the Castle Hills Forest neighborhood this past weekend.

"I want to condemn those types of acts, those types of words, those types of actions." Sakai told Nathan and others assembled this week in commissioners court at the courthouse.

Juveniles are suspected in what police are calling a "hate crime."

