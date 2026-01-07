© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A cold front will clear the air over San Antonio this week

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published January 7, 2026 at 1:13 PM CST
San Antonio skyline
https://pixabay.com/
San Antonio skyline

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

While San Antonians woke up to dense fog on Wednesday morning, there was more hanging in the air than low clouds. Similar conditions are expected on Thursday too.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports residual emissions from fire activity and aerosols from urban and industrial sources in the region stretched from the Gulf Coast of Mexico to deep South Texas.

Despite the thick haze, state officials say the Alamo City's air quality is in the lower end of the "moderate" range on Wednesday and Thursday. In the moderate range, the health of most San Antonians is unaffected, according to state officials.

A cold front is expected to blow in on Friday to improve air quality. Gusty winds from the front will stir up the stagnant atmosphere and blow out humidity to result in air quality in the "good range," the TCEQ reports.

The cold front will also drop daytime highs by around 20 degrees. Highs have danced around 80 or higher all week but should remain in the lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPRweather
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick