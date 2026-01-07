A cold front will clear the air over San Antonio this week

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

While San Antonians woke up to dense fog on Wednesday morning, there was more hanging in the air than low clouds. Similar conditions are expected on Thursday too.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports residual emissions from fire activity and aerosols from urban and industrial sources in the region stretched from the Gulf Coast of Mexico to deep South Texas.

Despite the thick haze, state officials say the Alamo City's air quality is in the lower end of the "moderate" range on Wednesday and Thursday. In the moderate range, the health of most San Antonians is unaffected, according to state officials.

A cold front is expected to blow in on Friday to improve air quality. Gusty winds from the front will stir up the stagnant atmosphere and blow out humidity to result in air quality in the "good range," the TCEQ reports.

The cold front will also drop daytime highs by around 20 degrees. Highs have danced around 80 or higher all week but should remain in the lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday.