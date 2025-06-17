After the deadly flood — questions, investigations and accountability

Last Thursday morning a severe storm unleashed over 6 to 7 inches of rain in just a few hours on San Antonio, causing sudden flash floods across the city.

The most tragic impact occurred near Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the Northeast Side, where a wall of water swept more than a dozen vehicles into Beitel Creek—tragically resulting in 11 of the 13 fatalities.

The other two victims were found in separate flood-affected areas: near Leon Creek/Highway 90 and several miles upstream.

Thirteen individuals lost their lives, ages ranging from late 20s to 60s—everyday commuters simply trying to get to work or appointments or back home.

Among them were U.S. Army firefighter Cristine Gonzalez (29), Victor Manuel Macias Castro (28), Martha De La Torre Rangel (55), Matthew Angel Tufono (51), Rudy Garza (61), and Stevie Richards (42).

The San Antonio Fire Department, along with SAPD and volunteers (including Texas A&M Task Force 1), launched extensive rescue operations—conducting over 70 water rescues and saving numerous individuals stranded in trees or stuck in waterlogged vehicles

A vigil is planned on June 18 at the NW Loop 410 location to honor the 13 victims; community groups also organized support efforts, including GoFundMe campaigns and memorial donations.

City and county officials have initiated investigations, including an independent engineering review of flood control measures around Beitel Creek and Loop 410, while seeking accountability and strategies to prevent future tragedies.

The disaster has reignited calls from local leaders for robust flood infrastructure, better real-time monitoring (e.g., HALT sensors), and targeted investments in flood-prone areas to reduce future risk.

Guest:

Tommy Calvert is the Bexar County Commissioner for Precinct 4. He represents an area covering over 500,000 residents in eastern Bexar County—spanning from downtown San Antonio and the East Side, northeast toward Elmendorf and Cibolo.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This discussion will be recorded on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, from 12:30 - 1:00 p.m.

