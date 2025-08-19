Nelson Wolff on support for Project Marvel

Whether to move forward or wait on Project Marvel has become a dividing line in San Antonio. On Thursday the San Antonio City Council is expected to cast a critical vote on two non-compatible positions on the proposed downtown sports and entertainment district.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is making it clear that her position is to hold off on making an agreement with the Spur organization until there is an independent analysis of the economic impact of the proposed downtown sports and entertainment district. Jones is also calling on each councilmember to host two public hearings in each of their districts. Jones says this is doing the “due diligence” necessary before the city should make such a generational investment. Only then, she says, should the city council finalize a term sheet with the Spurs.

But former Bexar County Judge and former San Antonio Mayor Nelson Wolff is putting his weight behind the effort to vote this week on approving the term sheet. Wolff co-authored an opinion piece with former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg which was published last Sunday in the San Antonio Express-News.

The op-ed called Project Marvel an “ambitious transformational vision to revitalize the heart of our city, strengthen our economy and inspire civil pride.”

Wolff and Nirenberg encouraged the city council to approve the term sheet and “move forward with a positive vote so voters will have a complete picture ahead of a referendum on November 4th.”

Project Marvel is a proposed $3.5 to $4 billion downtown sports and entertainment development centered around a new San Antonio Spurs arena (estimated at $1.3 million). The broader plan also includes expansions to the Henry B. González Convention Center, a new convention hotel, a land bridge over I-37, upgrades to the Alamodome, and mixed-use commercial and residential developments.

The initial economic impact analysis by CSL International is perceived as too optimistic and potentially biased, as the firm has ties to the Spurs. It projected that Project Marvel could generate $500 million in new spending, tax revenue and jobs every year for 30 years. Experts have called the report overly enthusiastic and said it lacks critical risk assessment.

Under the proposed non-binding term sheet that council could vote on Thursday, the Spurs would contribute $500 million plus any cost overruns. Yet, the city might commit up to $489 million, and Bexar County up to $311 million, pending voter approval.

Guest:

Nelson Wolff is the former Bexar County judge and former mayor of San Antonio.

