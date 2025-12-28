In timeless dreams, Roy Orbison still sings

This program originally aired on January 1, 2025.

Roy Orbison stands as a singular figure in the history of rock and roll, a visionary artist whose influence spans generations. From his early days at the legendary Sun Records, where he honed his craft alongside pioneers like Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, to his later career resurgence, Orbison’s journey is one of both triumph and tragedy, marked by extraordinary music that remains timeless.

Born in Vernon, Texas, in 1936, Orbison displayed a passion for music early on, influenced by country and gospel traditions. His breakthrough came in the late 1950s with Sun Records, where he crafted his early hits. But it was in the 1960s that he truly flourished, producing iconic songs like "Only the Lonely," "Crying," and "Oh, Pretty Woman." With his operatic voice and emotionally rich performances, Orbison set himself apart from his contemporaries, creating a sound that was both heart-wrenching and innovative.

Orbison’s influence extended beyond music. His signature look—dressed in black, wearing dark sunglasses—defined the archetype of the enigmatic rock star, inspiring countless artists. His songwriting also broke barriers, often eschewing traditional structures for emotionally complex narratives. These contributions earned him places in both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Orbison experienced a career renaissance. His collaborations with luminaries like Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, and Tom Petty as part of the Traveling Wilburys reintroduced him to a new audience. This “supergroup,” credited with popularizing the term, produced hits like "Handle with Care" and showcased Orbison’s ability to adapt and thrive in evolving musical landscapes.

Despite his widespread acclaim, the full story of Orbison’s life—a narrative of personal loss, perseverance, and artistic genius—has often gone untold. His legacy endures not only in his music but in the memories preserved by his family, who continue to honor his life and work. Today, Roy Orbison remains a beacon of creativity and resilience, a true icon of rock and roll.

The Authorized Roy Orbison tells the epic tale of a West Texas boy, drawn to the guitar at age six, whose monumental global career successes were matched at nearly every turn by extraordinary personal tragedies, including the loss of his first wife in a motorcycle accident and his two oldest sons in a fire. It's a story of the intense highs and severe lows that make up the mountain range of Roy Orbison's career; one that touched four decades and ended abruptly at perhaps its highest peak, when he passed away at the age of fifty-two on December 6, 1988.

Guest:

Jeff Slate is the co-author of the book The Authorized Roy Orbison.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.