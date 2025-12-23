How will the deer survive?

This program originally aired on January 8, 2025.

Deer have a common presence in American life, both as animals and as powerful symbols. Their grace and adaptability make them icons of wilderness and beauty, frequently depicted in art, literature, and mythology as symbols of gentleness and renewal.

At the same time, deer are deeply woven into modern ecosystems, often appearing in suburban backyards, rural fields, and along highways.

The United States is home to an estimated 30 million deer, including species like white-tailed deer, mule deer, and elk.

Erika Howsare's The Age of Deer: Trouble and Kinship with Our Wild Neighbors explore our complex relationship with deer. She presents a blend of nature writing, cultural analysis, and storytelling that explores the intricate and paradoxical relationship between humans and deer.

Howsare paints a vivid picture of how deer are both revered and reviled. They are seen as symbols of grace and wilderness while simultaneously being labeled as suburban pests and agricultural nuisances. The book explores these conflicting perceptions through compelling narratives of human-deer interactions, such as scientists tagging fawns for research, hunters pursuing their trophies, and wildlife rehabilitators nurturing orphaned deer.

The book also examines the adaptability of deer as they thrive in both rural landscapes and urban sprawl, offering a lens into how human development reshapes ecosystems.

Howsare’s reflections prompt readers to consider their own relationships with the natural world and the moral complexities of these interactions.

Erika Howsare is the author of "The Age of Deer." She was born and raised in southwestern Pennsylvania. She is also the author of two books of poetry.

