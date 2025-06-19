San Antonians seek answers as they mourn 13 people killed in flash floods

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A community vigil was held Wednesday night to mourn the 13 people killed in last week's devastating flash floods.

A severe storm unleashed 6 to 7 inches of rain in just a few hours on the morning of June 12, causing sudden flash floods across the city.

The most tragic impact occurred near Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the Northeast Side, where a wall of water swept more than a dozen vehicles into Beitel Creek — resulting in 11 of the 13 fatalities.

The other two victims were found in separate flood-affected areas: near Leon Creek/Highway 90 and several miles upstream.

Thirteen individuals lost their lives, ages ranging from late 20s to 60s—everyday commuters simply trying to get to work or appointments or back home.

Saile Aranda / TPR Mourners at a community vigil for those who died in Thursday's flash floods.

"People were either going to work, coming to work. They believed that they were going to be going home, and that didn't happen," said Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach.

"I can't even imagine what all of you are going through as families who have been so devastated by the flood, and there's not one word that I could say that could make it better, only that we care, we want to help," she said.

Saile Aranda / TPR Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach.

Allen's organization provided resources and support to victims' families at the vigil.

"I had a mom tell me a little while ago that she's trying to get grief counseling for her son, and there's a waiting list," Allen said. "No, that shouldn't happen. I will make sure to pass out a card for my organization so that we can make sure and get you counseling. Get resources, get financial resources to all of you."

Saile Aranda / TPR Tyron Tufono, son of victim Matthew Angel Tufono, hugging a family member.

Mari Cortez lost her cousin Victor Cortez in the flood.

"My heart hurts for everyone, not just my cousin, but for everybody here," she said. "There's no solution to all of this but to be able to be heard means a lot."

City and county officials have initiated investigations, including an independent engineering review of flood control measures around Beitel Creek and Loop 410, while seeking accountability and strategies to prevent future tragedies.

Saile Aranda / TPR San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones at Wednesday night's community vigil.

Newly sworn-in Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones came to the vigil to mourn with the families of the victims and make a promise that city leaders will figure out how this happened and make sure it doesn't happen again.

"I want you to know we are going to do everything possible to make sure we provide you answers," Jones said. "They might not be good answers — I'm going to be honest with you. But we are going to do everything we can to ensure that we are doing what we can do to move forward and make sure that we are keeping folks safe."

Saile Aranda / TPR A memorial to the victim's of Thursday's deadly flash floods.

At the center of the candlelight vigil was a makeshift memorial to honor and remember the 13 victims.

"It's a place where they can come and mourn and cry and gather and feel a little bit, start to heal little by little," said Janie Ruiz, who helped prepare the memorial. "So it's a step forward, and we're glad that we're able to come together as a community."