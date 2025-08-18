Southwest heads to court over SAT terminal; SpaceX's Starship could fly next week; Local A-F school ratings remain mostly flat

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Ten Commandments hearing continues

Arguments continue today in federal court in San Antonio as a judge decides whether to block a new Texas law that requires the Ten Commandments be displayed in public school classrooms.

Religious freedom organizations are asking the federal court to issue a preliminary injunction, arguing the law violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment. Lawyers for the Attorney General’s office argue the Ten Commandments would be a passive display that doesn’t create injury to the students.

The lawsuit was filed against eleven school districts, including Alamo Heights, North East, Northside, and Lackland ISDs.

If granted, an injunction against the law would only apply to school districts directly involved in the case.

Fight between Southwest Airlines and SAT over terminal heads to court

The City of San Antonio has asked a U.S. District judge to dismiss a lawsuit Southwest Airlines filed against the San Antonio International Airport and Director of Airports Jesus Saenz.

The case involves a dispute over a long-term lease approved by City Council. The lease locks out Southwest from the planned Terminal C, which is under construction. Southwest is currently assigned to Terminal A.

Southwest has claimed Saenz promised that the airline would be able to operate out of the new terminal and are currently paying millions in extra fees without signing a new lease contract. Southwest has also asked the Federal Aviation Administration to review the airport's handling of gate assignments.

The city denies Southwest’s allegations.

SA school ratings remain largely unchanged

New A-F academic accountability ratings for 2024 and 2025 released by the Texas Education Agency Friday show San Antonio area schools stayed mostly flat with some improvements.

No Bexar County school district is at imminent risk of a state takeover, but several charter networks have received multiple consecutive years of unacceptable ratings, putting them at risk of closure.

The results also show a clear pattern: most San Antonio area districts and charter schools dropped a letter grade under new criteria adopted in 2023, and have stayed about the same since.

Northside, North East, SAISD, and Southwest, for instance, were all B-rated districts in 2022. This year they all received Cs.

Uvalde records release still leaves unanswered questions

Family members of the Uvalde school shooting victims are still going through newly released files from the day of the shooting.

The materials were released by Uvalde County and the Uvalde school district after the entities were sued by several media outlets over access to the records.

Manuel Rizo — the uncle and godfather of Jackie Cazares, one of 19 children killed at Robb Elementary in May 2022 — told TPR much of the video taken by the school district is in possession of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"Apparently, all of the equipment and video were taken by the Texas Rangers and DPS, and in fact, they were never returned back to the school and that’s school property," Rizo said.

USDA invests to combat screwworm

The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to build a facility in South Texas to help fight New World screwworms, a flesh-eating parasite moving through Mexico toward the southern border.

Screwworms pose a serious threat to livestock and could do billions of dollars in economic damage.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said in Austin on Friday that the USDA will invest in a new $750 million facility in Edinburg that will make more than one billion sterile screwworms, which are used to push back the population.

USDA will also make $100 million dollars available to find new techniques and technology to fight the flies.

Starship rocket could fly next week

SpaceX officials have announced the next Starship test flight will launch from South Texas as soon as next week.

The Federal Aviation Administration cleared the way for a launch of Flight 10 as soon as Aug. 24.

SpaceX aims to demonstrate the issues from its last launch on May 27 have been solved. Both the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy Booster exploded in flight.

An FAA investigation found issues with fuel components, which SpaceX says they have now corrected. The FAA wrapped up its investigation into the loss of flight 9 just before SpaceX announced the next launch.

Concert tonight benefits Hill Country flood relief

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts hosts a benefit concert tonight to support those impacted by the devastating July 4th floods.

The "Together for Texas" benefit concert features performances by Lyle Lovett, Gabriel Iglesias, Los Lonely Boys, Dale Watson and more.

"We're really excited that these dollars are going to directly support local recovery efforts as people begin to rebuild their homes, restore their lives and get back on track," said Michael Fresher, CEO of the Tobin.

