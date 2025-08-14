9 plead not guilty in voter fraud case; SA council spars over policymaking; Christian nationalist school could become new city

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be a hot and sunny day with a high near 99, but heat index values as high as 105 could make it feel much hotter outside. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low around 77.

SAPD arrests suspect accused of threatening Mayor Jones

San Antonio Police have arrested a suspect accused of threatening Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones over her position on Project Marvel.

Law enforcement officials were alerted on Tuesday to an online threat. The post on X referenced Project Marvel, the multibillion-dollar proposed downtown sports and entertainment district and possible new home for the Spurs.

The comments were made about Jones’ efforts to pause the city’s investment.

The suspect, 24-year-old Marcos Olvera, was taken into custody without incident and charged with the felony offense of retaliation.

Democratic officials plead not guilty to voter fraud

Nine Democratic Latino political operatives and officials have pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal voter fraud, brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

A lawyer for one of the defendants filed a motion to dismiss the charges against his client, Juan Manuel Medina, former chairman of the Bexar County Democratic Party.

The nine were indicted last month by Paxton, who alleges they participated in criminal ballot harvesting.

Gabriel Rosales, director of the Texas chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), argued the charges should be dismissed and said LULAC will continue to fight for the defendants.

Council debates city policy changes

San Antonio City Council debated on Wednesday Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones’ proposed changes to a key policymaking process, known as Council Consideration Requests.

Jones’ two major changes were the requirement that council members get the signature of the city manager and city attorney on any policy proposal before they share it with colleagues and file it.

“We don't have executive orders in San Antonio. The mayor is one of 11 people," said District 10 councilman Marc Whyte.

Several council members who said they agreed with or didn’t mind the changes still said it should go to a full vote. That vote may be held in the next several weeks.

Gov. Abbott sets date for second special session

The special legislative session is set to expire Friday if House Democrats remain out of state to protest congressional redistricting.

Gov. Greg Abbott says he will immediately call a second session with the same agenda.

The current session could’ve lasted another week. But without House Democrats in Texas, the governor — and chamber leaders — have chosen to wrap up on Friday and instantly start a new special session.

Congressional redistricting will stay on the agenda. The new map under consideration would give Republicans five more seats in Congress.

Christian nationalist school could become new Texas city

Kendall County commissioners have approved putting the creation of the county's newest city up to voters in November.

Patriot Academy, a school that combines gun training with constitutional studies, is located about 11 miles north of Comfort and is run by former Texas State Representative Rick Green.

If approved, the 177-acre property would become “Constitution City."

The campus has around 200 residents. Only people living in the immediate area of the school would be able to vote on whether or not to incorporate.

Recognizing grief in children impacted by disaster

It's been nearly six weeks since the devastating flood in the Texas Hill Country and with school resuming, it can be a difficult time for kids.

Laurel Williams, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Baylor College of Medicine, said children show grief differently than adults.

"They're going to have more physical symptoms," she said. "They may not say, 'I feel anxious, I feel nervous, I feel scared.' They may say, 'My stomach hurts, my head hurts, my leg hurts.'"

Williams also said child survivors of trauma or recent disasters might not be able to process the death they may have witnessed, especially children under age 6.

The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey contributed to this report.