9 Democratic Latino political operatives and officials plead not guilty to criminal voter fraud

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Nine Democratic Latino political operatives and officials pleaded not guilty this week to criminal voter fraud, charges brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

A lawyer for one of the defendants filed a motion to dismiss the charges against his client, Juan Manuel Medina, former chairman of the Bexar County Democratic Party.

Six of the defendants appeared in a Pearsall courtroom on Wednesday. The other three appeared via Zoom.

Gabriel Rosales is director of the Texas chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). He said the charges should be dismissed and that LULAC will continue to fight for the defendants.

“Well, we're going to stand behind each and every one of those elected officials," he told TPR on Wednesday. "We're going to continue to push back and litigate these issues before the court systems. it's just a matter of standing strong and not allowing these individuals to do this. “

The nine were indicted last month by Paxton, who alleged that they participated in criminal ballot harvesting.