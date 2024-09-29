Federal judge shuts down Texas attorney general's vote fraud investigation

A federal judge has ruled that parts of the Texas voter security law SB1 is unconstitutional, and Texas can no longer investigate voter assistance efforts as a criminal act.

Under the law, those who assist mail-in ballot voters in exchange for compensation could spend up to ten years in prison and could be fined up to $10,000.

In a 78 page ruling, Judge Xavier Rodriguez found that a key part of the Texas 2021 omnibus voter legislation is confusing, vague, overly broad, violates freedom of speech along with the 14th Amendment and there is no actual problem of illegal vote harvesting.

"Witnesses were particularly uncertain about how to interpret the terms “physical presence” and “compensation” — neither of which is defined in the statute — and how the Canvassing Restriction impacts organizers’ ability to provide voting assistance during their in-person interactions with voters," Rodriguez wrote.

Under the ruling, the Texas Attorney General’s Office can now no longer conduct investigations of so-called “vote harvesting.”

Recently the AG’s office conducted a series of raids on the homes of voting rights activists and a Democratic candidate for the Texas House.

The lawsuit brought by multiple Texas voting rights organizations asked for relief from multiple parts of SB1.

But Saturday’s ruling only concerned the state’s attempt to block assistance with absentee ballots.

In a statement, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) praised the ruling — saying the state trying to intimidate Latino organizers and voters.

"For too long, certain politicians have used false claims to push abusive laws like this in campaigns of intimidation," LULAX said on X. "Today's decision blows a hole in those campaigns."

Legal challenges continue to other provisions in the law restricting mail-in ballot voting and voter assistance.