Groups sue State of Texas over voting bill

A federal trial is set to begin on Monday to challenge a new Texas voting bill.

The sweeping voting reform bill was passed during a special legislative session in 2021. Critics have called the legislation voter suppression.

The lawsuit was filed by several voting rights advocates, including the Texas Civil Rights Project, the ACLU of Texas and others. They say that several provisions in S.B. 1 violate the Voting Rights Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act, and the U.S. Constitution.

S.B. 1 criminalizes certain types of voting assistance and certain types of political speech in the physical presence of a ballot.

The trial is being held in the Western District of Texas U.S. Courthouse in San Antonio