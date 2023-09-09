© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Groups sue State of Texas over voting bill

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published September 9, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT
San Antonio's federal courthouse
Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio
San Antonio's federal courthouse

A federal trial is set to begin on Monday to challenge a new Texas voting bill.

The sweeping voting reform bill was passed during a special legislative session in 2021. Critics have called the legislation voter suppression.

The lawsuit was filed by several voting rights advocates, including the Texas Civil Rights Project, the ACLU of Texas and others. They say that several provisions in S.B. 1 violate the Voting Rights Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act, and the U.S. Constitution.

S.B. 1 criminalizes certain types of voting assistance and certain types of political speech in the physical presence of a ballot.

The trial is being held in the Western District of Texas U.S. Courthouse in San Antonio

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
News Top Storiestexas lawsTexas voters
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton