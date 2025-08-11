3 people killed in shooting at North Austin Target

Three people have died in a shooting in the parking lot of a Target at 8601 Research Boulevard in North Austin, Austin Police said. A suspect is in custody.

Police were called to the scene at 2:15 p.m., and officers arrived within 4 minutes, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said. She said the suspect fled the area in a stolen vehicle, crashed the vehicle and hijacked a second car before being arrested by police in South Austin.

This suspect is a 32-year-old white male who has a history of mental health issues, Davis said.

Police do not know the motive for the shooting at this time, Davis said.

This is a developing story.

