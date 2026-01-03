Hundreds of community members gather for memorial service for Camila Mendoza Olmos

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The family and friends of Camila Mendoza Olmos gathered with several hundred members of the community for a celebration of her life.

The event at the Wildhorse Sports Park on the Far West Side of San Antonio was organized by the Youth Peace and Justice Foundation.

The body of 19-year-old Mendoza Olmos was found on Tuesday, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. She had last been seen alive on the morning of Christmas Eve.

The family thanked community members for their support during the search and in the days since her death was ruled a suicide.

After releasing dozens of balloons in honor of Mendoza Olmos, friends and family members took the stage to share how they will remember and honor her. As evening fell, the candles held by those in attendance lit up the park Saturday evening.

Her mother, Rosario Olmos, shared her appreciation for the community coming together during the holidays in the effort of helping look for her daughter. Olmos embraced her sister as she talked about the 19 years she spent with her daughter.

"My little girl, she is not with us today, but I cherish all of the 19 years she lived which I lived and enjoyed completely,” she said in Spanish. “That’s what I will hold on to. “I had more dreams to accomplish with her. I just hope God takes care of her until I see her again.”

Saile Aranda / TPR Community members hold candles as they listen to Camila Mendoza Olmos' family give speeches at her memorial at Wildhorse Sports Park on Jan. 3, 2025.

Mendoza Olmos’ best friend of 10 years, who shares the same first name, also spoke. Many in the audience cried as she said how proud she was to have such a friend.

“My beautiful guardian angel. I carry you with me in everything that I do, and I’ll forever be grateful for every moment we shared. … We love you so much Camilita,” Camila said.

The Youth Peace and Justice Foundation announced their support to help raise funds to assist the family with funeral expenses and to plant a memorial tree in Mendoza Olmos’ honor through the Trees for Peace Youth Gun Violence Memorial.

1 of 4 — CamilaMemorial_sailearanda2025-4.jpg Camila, best friend of Camila Mendoza Olmos for 10 years, tears up during her speech at the memorial on Wildhorse Sports Park on Jan. 3, 2025. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 4 — CamilaMemorial_sailearanda2025-2.jpg Rosario Olmos, mother of Camila Mendoza Olmos gives a speech to everyone in attendance of her 19-year-old daughter's memorial on Jan. 3, 2025. Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 4 — CamilaMemorial_sailearanda2025-5.jpg Alfonso Mendoza, father of Camila Mendoza Olmos, gives a speech to everyone in attendance of his 19-year-old daughter's memorial on Jan. 3, 2025 at the Wildhorse Sports Park Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 4 — CamilaMemorial_sailearanda2025-3.jpg Dianara Mendoza, sister of Camila Mendoza Olmos gives a speech to everyone in attendance of the memorial for the 19-year-old at Wildhorse Sports Park on Jan. 3, 2025. Saile Aranda / TPR

Mendoza Olmos’ father, Alfonso Mendoza, said he appreciated the help of friends, neighbors, detectives and churches. Mendoza said the community’s support has helped them navigate through their darkest moments. He also said he hopes his daughter’s story can help others.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater San Antonio said it has seen a surge in calls, which its executive director attributes in part to heightened awareness following the death of Mendoza Olmos.

“Our hope is that Camila’s story can serve as a reminder to anyone who might be hurting or feeling alone that there is always another way," he said. "That help exists and that their life has meaning and value.”

As the balloons slowly floated up and disappeared in the sky, friends and community members lined up to share their condolences with the family of Mendoza Olmos.