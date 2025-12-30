Body found during search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

During the search for 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos on Tuesday, authorities discovered a body that could be the missing woman.

Mendoza Olmos was last seen on the morning of Christmas Eve, prompting an extensive search in northwest Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies found the body around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in a wooded area a few hundred yards from Mendoza Olmos’ home, where she was last seen on Wednesday.

“At this point, it’s too early to tell if the body that we found is that of Camila,” Salazar said. “We don’t suspect foul play.”

Salazar said the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will need to confirm the identity of the body and determine a cause of death, a process that could take several days.

Investigators said evidence suggests Mendoza Olmos may have been experiencing a mental health crisis before she disappeared.

“During the course of the investigation, we developed some information that there may have been some suicidal ideations on Camila’s part,” Salazar said. “It sounds like a young person going through a very tough time in their life.”

Salazar also said a firearm was found near the body and matched the description of a gun reported missing from Mendoza Olmos’ home.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are assisting the Bexar County Sheriff’s office in the investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.