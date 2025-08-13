Christian nationalist school in Kendall County may be the site of the Lone Star State's newest city

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A Christian nationalist school in Kendall County may become the heart of a new Texas city after an election this November.

Patriot Academy is located about 11 miles north of Comfort and is run by former State Rep. Rick Green.

Kendall County commissioners have agreed to put the measure to incorporate to a vote before some Kendall County residents in the upcoming November election.

If approved, the 177-acre property would become “Constitution City.” The campus has around 200 residents. Only people living in the immediate area of the school would be able to vote on whether or not to incorporate.

The school combines gun training with constitutional studies. The academy’s website describes its mission as “restoring America’s Biblical and Constitutional Foundations of Freedom.”

patriotacademy.com / Texas Public Radio Screen grab of promotional video with Rick Green

The academy hosts 15 to 20 students for a 9-month course at a cost of just under $15,000 in tuition, and it also sponsors various training sessions at the main facility and around the country.

Patriot Academy has close ties to evangelical right-wing activist David Barton, who believes the separation between church and state is a myth and that the United States should be run as a Christian nation.